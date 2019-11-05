International Development News
Want to perfect myself for 'Saina': Parineeti shifts to sports stadium for 15 days

The upcoming biopic on ace shuttler Saina Nehwal seems to be really special for Parineeti Chopra as she has been showing a great level of commitment for the film.

  • Updated: 05-11-2019 14:38 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 14:38 IST
Parineeti Chopra (Image Courtesy: Instagram).

The upcoming biopic on ace shuttler Saina Nehwal seems to be really special for Parineeti Chopra as she has been showing a great level of commitment for the film. After over four months of extensive Badminton training, the actor has now moved to Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex for more than a fortnight to shoot as well as practice the game simultaneously.

"We took a strategic call to stay at this sports complex because I could get to train and shoot at the same location. It was important for me to better my game while shooting for the film because I want to perfect myself before shooting the portions where I have to play like Saina," the Ishaqzaade' star said. To prep herself, even more, to step into the shoes of the player, Pari jetted off to Hyderabad to meet Saina at her home in Hyderabad and took notes of their rendezvous. And now, as she is shooting for the biopic, Pari stated the reason she shifted to the sports complex, "I would have wasted at least 4-5 hours in the to and fro from my house to the location and it just didn't make sense to lose out on such precious time which I could use to only better my game."

"I also feel like I am shooting an outdoor schedule, cut off from everyone!" she added. Well, leaving behind her own comfortable abode is never easy, the 'Jabariya Jodi' star thanked the entire team saying, "I'm thankful to the entire production team and my director for allowing me to stay on location and making it super comfortable for me."

"I am getting the best sleep here in this basic but most comfortable accommodation. I will be staying here for about two weeks," added Parineeti who took her cook along so as to ensure she gets proper healthy meals. Apart from this, she also wrapped up filming for 'The Girl on the Train' in London recently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

