Entertainment News Roundup: How will Apple, Disney, AT&T and Netflix retain streaming subscribers?

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Liam Gallagher wins first ever MTV Rock Icon award at MTV Europe Music Awards

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher took home the first ever MTV Rock Icon award at Sunday's MTV Europe Music Awards, where the big winners of the night were Taylor Swift, newcomer Billie Eilish and South Korean Boyband BTS. Taylor Swift won "Best U.S. Act" and "Best Video" and Eilish was awarded "Best Song" and "Best New" in a show that celebrated "Year of the Woman" with performances from acts including Dua Lipa, Halsey and Rosalia.

How will Apple, Disney, AT&T and Netflix retain streaming subscribers?

When Apple Inc's video streaming service made its debut on Friday, it came with $2 billion worth of original programming - a feature widely considered to be the most powerful magnet for new subscribers. But for Apple TV+ and its rivals, whose monthly subscriptions are cheaper than traditional cable packages, keeping viewers is a huge challenge.

Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston returns to television on Friday in "The Morning Show", an original show for Apple Inc's new subscription video service, in which the actress reunites with her "Friends" sister Reese Witherspoon. In the 10-episode program, Aniston plays a well-known television journalist on a fictional morning program whose male co-presenter, played by Steve Carell, has been fired amid sexual harassment accusations.

Gay Byrne, Ireland's 'most influential broadcaster', dies at 85

Ireland's best known television personality Gay Byrne, who hosted "The Late Late Show" for almost 40 years, died aged 85 on Monday, and was hailed by the prime minister as the "most influential broadcaster in the history of the state". Byrne hosted the first episode of national broadcaster RTE's flagship chat show in 1962, becoming Ireland's answer to U.S. TV host Johnny Carson, and was the face of some of the most significant moments in Irish life in a show that remains a Friday night institution.

Singer in K-pop boyband BTS investigated after car crash "error"

A member of South Korean boy band BTS is being investigated by police after admitting he was at fault in a crash between a car he was driving and a taxi, the group's management said. Jung Kook, the group's main vocalist, was driving in central Seoul last week when he hit a taxi due to an "an error on his part," manager Big Hit Entertainment said on Monday. The 22-year-old immediately admitted violating traffic laws and was questioned by police.

'Spinal Tap' creators settle lawsuit with Vivendi's UMG

Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner, creators of mock rock music documentary "This is Spinal Tap", said they had resolved a dispute with Vivendi's Universal Music Group over the film's soundtrack recordings. Under the agreement, which was announced on Tuesday, Spinal Tap's recordings will continue to be distributed through UMG and eventually the rights will be given to the creators.

Self-taught violin maker from North Macedonia wins international fame

Svetozar Bogdanovski built his first violin 35 years ago for his son Kostadin, then aged seven, who had expressed interest in taking lessons. Today Bogdanovski's violins are priced at 60,000 euros ($67,000) apiece and are sold worldwide, while Kostadin is an internationally acclaimed violinist. His younger sister Frosina is also a professional violinist.

Hidden Banksy mural to be uncovered in heart of London's Notting Hill

A Banksy mural, covered up by builders' hoarding and scaffolding for the past few months, will be uncovered on Monday in the heart of London's Notting Hill area. The work - known variously as the Graffiti Painter, The Painter or Velazquez - shows an artist, thought to be Spanish painter Diego Velazquez, with an easel writing "Banksy" in large red letters.

Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes next year recognizing her 25-year career on U.S. television, organizers said on Monday. DeGeneres, 61, will be only the second recipient of the Carol Burnett Award which was first presented to Burnett herself at the Golden Globes award ceremony in January.

U.S. Supreme Court justices navigate video piracy case over Blackbeard's ship

U.S. Supreme Court justices struggled to navigate between the rights of states and individuals on Tuesday as they heard a documentary filmmaker's bid to revive his lawsuit against North Carolina officials he has accused of unlawfully pirating his footage of notorious English pirate Blackbeard's wrecked ship. The justices heard arguments in filmmaker Frederick Allen's appeal of a lower court's ruling that North Carolina could not be sued under federal law for allegedly infringing his copyrights on five videos and a photo of the salvage operation for the Queen Anne's Revenge, the ship that went down in 1718.

(With inputs from agencies.)