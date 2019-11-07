International Development News
Billie Eilish's green mullet hairstyle was an accident

Pop singer Billie Eilish revealed that her new green mullet hairstyle was "not on purpose" but was an accident.

Billie Eilish (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Pop singer Billie Eilish revealed that her new green mullet hairstyle was "not on purpose" but was an accident. The 17-year-old crooner, who was seen sporting a mullet hairstyle with bright green roots at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday (local time) didn't realise how her cut was being viewed.

On being asked about her "mullet" haircut by a TMZ reporter, she said "What do you mean mullet? Do you know what happened? Somebody dyed my hair and they burned half of it off. " "It's not on purpose though. I'm growing that s--t out," added the crooner, according to Fox News.

Though the new hairstyle happened to be an accident, it seems like it perfectly goes with Billie's usual quirky style which includes baggy outfits and long nails. At the event, she donned a pyjama-style Gucci outfit with sneakers. She also accessorised her look with oversized sunglasses.

She will be performing at the upcoming 'The American Music Awards' on November 24 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles. Eilish will be joined by Lizzo, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

