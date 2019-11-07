International Development News
AFI Fest to honour Martin Scorsese with tributes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 07-11-2019 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 12:55 IST
Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese is set to be honoured with tributes at the upcoming AFI Fest. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the celebration, to be held on November 15, will include a screening of his latest directorial, Netflix gangster drama "The Irishman" and a conversation.

Scorsese, 76, received the AFI Life Achievement Award in 1997, the year his film "Kundun" was released. "Martin Scorsese is an American master. It is a profound honour for AFI to bring movie lovers together for one night to stand and celebrate this visionary storyteller whose passion for cinema echoes from film preservation to the advancement of the art form," AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said in a statement.

The celebrated director recently dominated headlines after he compared superhero movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to "theme parks" and saying they were "not cinema," drawing the ire and counter criticism of film industry and fans alike. Scorsese elaborated his comments in a New York Times oped on Monday, while MCU films were made by people of considerable talent and artistry, there was an absence of "revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger" in them.

Calling the sequels in the MCU, "remakes in spirits", the director rued the nature of modern film franchises: "market-researched, audience-tested, vetted, modified, revetted and remodified until they’re ready for consumption." PTI RDS RDS

