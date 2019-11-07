International Development News
I always want to be dangerous: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:05 IST
I always want to be dangerous: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Writer-actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge says while she wants to be "dangerous" in her work, she sometimes feels it is "braver to say the vulnerable thing". The creator of the award-winning "Fleabag" said she toyed with the idea of going for monologue with "much harder jokes about America" at her recent "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig but decided against it.

Asked what the material could have touched upon, Waller-Bridge said, "Just about the abortion laws, the kind of stuff you can't get your head around." The writer rued that the fact women who have a louder voice today are "marginalized" for making noise.

"The fact that the world has gone backward in this way, and actually in some frightening sense, in so many ways, women have a louder voice, are more empowered these days, and then in these other really insidious ways, blatant ways, we're being marginalized again. How do you fight that? Because if you rant and rave, if you try and make a noise, you'll be labelled noisy," Waller-Bridge told America's Vogue magazine. "You have to be careful of that. You have to find ways to protest. I'd really like to write something about that. I don't know what it is yet. Sometimes you feel it's braver to say something outrageous, and it's not always. Sometimes it's braver to say the vulnerable thing," she added.

However, the writer, who has emerged a sort of international feminist icon post "Fleabag" success, said she "might scale up a bit". "I'll scale up in terms of gradually getting bigger with my themes and stuff, and I feel maybe I want to start thinking more politically, more globally. I don't know, but I can feel something bubbling."

Admitting she is "much braver" in her professional space than her private life, Waller-Bridge doesn't like talking about her personal life. The multiple Emmy winner believes women no longer "freely" share their romantic dramas with friends when they hit their 30s as they take on more of a significance than younger romances.

"Drama in your love life doesn't feel like failure when you're young. Because the stakes are so low. But then you choose someone who is in some ways going to define your life, and is probably defining or molding who you grow to be because you're with him all the time. And you want the best. You want the best possible, so you're not going to..." Waller-Bridge said people spend the first half of their lives working out who they are and the rest trying not to be changed by others.

"I think the first half of your life, you're trying to find out who you are, and you're kind of knocking yourself against things, and testing things the whole time, to help kind of sculpt yourself. "Then later, when you've got as close to sculpted as possible, you're like, Don't touch anything, in case it changes me," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

