Here's how Meghan Markle, Prince Harry surprised military families!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed their support for military families with a beautiful and heart-touching gesture. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped in by the families for an unexpected cup of coffee.

During a surprise outing on Wednesday morning, the royal couple spent time with military families who have relatives deployed abroad. The couple surprised the group at their regular weekly meet-up, which is held for families at the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor -- near the royal couple's Frogmore Cottage home, reported People magazine. The 38-year-old Meghan used the occasion to share parenting tips with other parents as she discussed her 6-month-old baby Archie's sleep patterns, teething and crawling.

"Look at all your little teeth," Meghan said to a little girl in a video shared on the couple's verified Instagram page. "Archie's just got two teeth -- two tiny ones right there." Meanwhile, Army spouse Leigh Smith brought along her daughter Molly, 8, to meet the couple. "Meghan promised not to tell anyone that I was off school," Molly said. "She asked me who my best friend was."

Leigh told the magazine: "We had a party when Harry and Meghan got married and we've followed their story ever since. So it was an amazing experience for Molly to shake hands with them. It's really special and a lovely boost for the whole community." (ANI)

