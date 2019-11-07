International Development News
Development News Edition

Here's how Meghan Markle, Prince Harry surprised military families!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed their support for military families with a beautiful and heart-touching gesture.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:36 IST
Here's how Meghan Markle, Prince Harry surprised military families!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meeting family members of the military. Image Credit: ANI

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed their support for military families with a beautiful and heart-touching gesture. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped in by the families for an unexpected cup of coffee.

During a surprise outing on Wednesday morning, the royal couple spent time with military families who have relatives deployed abroad. The couple surprised the group at their regular weekly meet-up, which is held for families at the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor -- near the royal couple's Frogmore Cottage home, reported People magazine. The 38-year-old Meghan used the occasion to share parenting tips with other parents as she discussed her 6-month-old baby Archie's sleep patterns, teething and crawling.

"Look at all your little teeth," Meghan said to a little girl in a video shared on the couple's verified Instagram page. "Archie's just got two teeth -- two tiny ones right there." Meanwhile, Army spouse Leigh Smith brought along her daughter Molly, 8, to meet the couple. "Meghan promised not to tell anyone that I was off school," Molly said. "She asked me who my best friend was."

Leigh told the magazine: "We had a party when Harry and Meghan got married and we've followed their story ever since. So it was an amazing experience for Molly to shake hands with them. It's really special and a lovely boost for the whole community." (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Lion Air crash investigators tell victims' families 737 MAX design flaws linked to accident

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Report: With K Gould (quad) ailing, 49ers eye McLaughlin

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign Chase McLaughlin with fellow kicker Robbie Gould nursing a strained quad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The injury is not considered long term for Gould, who is expected to ...

CORRECTED-Lebanon's Berri says insists on Hariri as PM of next government- NBN television

Lebanons Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he insisted on nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister of the countrys next government, NBN television reported on Thursday.My insistence on nominating Hariri is because hes for the good of L...

UPDATE 3-Many missing after deadly ambush near Canadian-run mine in Burkina Faso

Dozens of people were feared still missing on Thursday after an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37, the worst such attack for years in a nation plagued by jihadist violence.Quebec-based gold mine...

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism, upbeat earnings send European shares to 4-year peak

European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit fresh four year highs as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and largely positive earnings reports from a host of companies. Shares of Siemens hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019