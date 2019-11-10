International Development News
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000

People News Roundup: Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000
Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs

British rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Friday. Doherty, 40, shot to fame as singer for the Libertines in the 2000s and gained a bad boy public image over drugs and run-ins with the police.

Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000

Clothes, furniture and music awards belonging to Keith Flint, the late frontman of the Prodigy, have sold for nearly $450,000 at auction, eight months after the 49-year-old singer was found dead at his home. From body jewelry to shoes, some 170 lots were offered "to assist with the settlement of the estate's liabilities", according to Cambridge auctioneer Cheffins. It said the Thursday evening sale had raised just under 350,000 pounds ($448,245) "surpassing all expectations".

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 Indian CEOs, Deepika Padukone to visit Davos for 50th WEF annual meet

Over 100 Indian CEOs, several political leaders and select Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone will be in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos in January for the 50th anniversary of the WEF Annual Meeting to discuss what requires to ma...

Tennis-Mladenovic upsets Barty to give France 2-1 lead in Fed Cup final

Kristina Mladenovic moved France in sight of a first Fed Cup title in 16 years by pulling off a brave 2-6 6-4 7-61 win over world number one Ash Barty in the first reverse singles of the final against Australia on Sunday. Mladenovics inspir...

Cyclone Bulbul lashes Bangladesh, killing fisherman and homemaker

Cyclone Bulbul lashed Bangladesh overnight, killing two people, injuring scores and damaging homes but prompt evacuations saved many lives and the worst was over, officials said on Sunday. No major damage was reported in camps in southeast ...

'Narcos: Mexico' star Tenoch Huerto to lead new 'Purge' thriller

Tenoch Huerta, best known for Narcos Mexico, will star as the male lead in the new Purge horror thriller. Huerta, who played Mexican drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero in the Netflix series, will feature opposite Ana de la Reguera in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019