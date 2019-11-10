International Development News
Development News Edition

My insecurities have never spilled into my work: Ileana D'Cruz

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 13:28 IST
My insecurities have never spilled into my work: Ileana D'Cruz
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bollywood can be demanding in terms of beauty standards and competition but actor Ileana D'Cruz says she has never let her personal insecurities slip into her work. The actor says working in the film industry can be a whirlwind of emotions, but she has ingrained stability which comes from her upbringing.

"I've been brought up by extremely strong parents and was told to be a proud person and never lose my individuality. Somewhere along the lines maybe I had my insecurities as a person but somehow that hasn't spilled into my work," Ileana told PTI. "When it comes to my work, I am super secure. I could be working with 20 actors and I'm fine because I know I am myself and different. It's fine," she added.

The "Raid" actor considers retaining one's individuality, especially when there are other talented co-artistes, of utmost importance. "The film industry is extremely demanding when it comes to the way you look, you being pitted against other women. But the beauty is that I am unique and I don't think there's anyone like me.

"There are lots of beautiful, smart women in the industry but they can't be me and I can't be them. I am very secure in the fact that this is me, this is who I am." Ileana will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti", her second multi-starrer comedy after "Mubarakan".

"Comedy doesn't come to mind when people think of me. After 'Mubarakan' people from the industry told me they were surprised to see me in the film and said they didn't expect me to be also good in it. It's a challenge to surprise people so I like to put myself in situations where even I don't know if I can pull it off. "'Mubarakan' was an out-and-out Punjabi film and I am not Punjabi in the least. But I had so much fun with it. It's amazing what a little bit of belief from somebody else can do for you, because Anees ji and the writer were confident."

Bollywood comedy films often run a risk of extracting laughs by indulging in crude, sexist comedy. Ileana says, while someone will always be offended by a film, her effort is to choose "clean comedies." "It's art at the end of the day. You're going to offend someone irrespective. Some people are just overtly touchy but our intention is never to offend or disrespect anybody.

"But I suppose unintentionally someone will get offended... Anees ji doesn't even need to go to that level to make people laugh or entertain people. He's a brilliant writer, who's just so sorted," she added. "Pagalpanti" is scheduled to release on November 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Religious procession on Milad-Un-Nabi will not be prohibited: UP Police

Prohibitory orders in Uttar Pradesh after the Supreme Courts judgment on Ayodhya will not affect the religious procession taken out on Milad-Un-Nabi, a senior police officer said on Sunday. He, however, made it clear that no other processio...

UPDATE 2-Violence spreads across Hong Kong New Territories on 24th weekend of unrest

Violence broke out on Sunday across the New Territories of Hong Kong on the 24th straight weekend of anti-government protests, with police firing tear gas to break up rallies as black-clad activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls....

Temple town buzzes with activity a day after top court's Ayodhya verdict

The temple town of Ayodhya was buzzing with activities on Sunday as devotees flocked to various temples, a day after the Supreme Court gave its landmark judgment ending the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The areas near Ha...

Govt's go-ahead for 4 medical device parks

The government has given approval for setting up four medical device parks with a view to support Make in India initiative and provide world-class products at an affordable price for treatment. The four parks will be set up in Andhra Prades...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019