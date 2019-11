Entertainment News Summary: Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs

British rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Friday. Doherty, 40, shot to fame as singer for the Libertines in the 2000s and gained a bad boy public image over drugs and run-ins with the police. Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000

Clothes, furniture and music awards belonging to Keith Flint, the late frontman of the Prodigy, have sold for nearly $450,000 at auction, eight months after the 49-year-old singer was found dead at his home. From body jewelry to shoes, some 170 lots were offered "to assist with the settlement of the estate's liabilities", according to Cambridge auctioneer Cheffins. It said the Thursday evening sale had raised just under 350,000 pounds ($448,245) "surpassing all expectations". KSI defeats Paul in a bout of YouTube boxers

Olajide "KSI" Olatunji prevailed in a split decision over Logan Paul in a boxing bout between YouTube celebrities on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. In a slugfest between the two inexperienced fighters, Briton KSI got the decision on the scorecard after six wild rounds. Woody Allen, Amazon end a legal dispute over a movie deal

Woody Allen has ended his $68 million lawsuits against Amazon.com Inc for backing out of a four-picture production and distribution agreement and refusing to distribute a film he had finished. Allen and Amazon notified the federal court in Manhattan late on Friday night that the lawsuit was being voluntarily dismissed.

