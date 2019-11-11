International Development News
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Midway' Defeats 'Doctor Sleep' in Surprise Box Office Upset; KSI defeats Paul in bout of YouTube boxers

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Midway' Defeats 'Doctor Sleep' in Surprise Box Office Upset

In a surprise box office win, Roland Emmerich's World War II epic "Midway" took down the competition in North America to land in first place with $17.5 million. Heading into the weekend, Warner Bros.' Stephen King adaptation "Doctor Sleep" was widely expected to take the top prize, but the R-rated sequel to 1980's "The Shining" debuted at No. 2 with a slumbering $14.1 million from 3,855 venues, nearly half of studio projections. With lackluster ticket sales across domestic box office charts, ticket sales were down over 26% from the same weekend last year, according to Comscore.

KSI defeats Paul in bout of YouTube boxers

Olajide "KSI" Olatunji prevailed in a split decisionover Logan Paul in a boxing bout between YouTube celebrities on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. In a slugfest between the two inexperienced fighters, Briton KSI got the decision on the scorecard after six wild rounds.

Woody Allen, Amazon end legal dispute over movie deal

Woody Allen has ended his $68 million lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc for backing out of a four-picture production and distribution agreement and refusing to distribute a film he had finished. Allen and Amazon notified the federal court in Manhattan late on Friday night that the lawsuit was being voluntarily dismissed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

