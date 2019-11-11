International Development News
Development News Edition

I'm lucky to have you as elder brother: Anil Kapoor while wishing Boney Kapoor

As Boney Kapoor ringed in his 64th birthday on Monday, his brothers Anil and Sanjay flooded the social media with their best wishes on the special day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:06 IST
I'm lucky to have you as elder brother: Anil Kapoor while wishing Boney Kapoor
Three brothers -- Anil, Boney and Sanjay Kapoor (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As Boney Kapoor ringed in his 64th birthday on Monday, his brothers Anil and Sanjay flooded the social media with their best wishes on the special day. The 'Mr India' actor was the first one to walk down the memory lane and revisited the old golden days where the three brothers can be seen sitting down for a lively conversation.

Anil shared a series of pictures of monochrome pictures on his Twitter handle where he can be seen sharing the frame with the birthday boy. Considering himself lucky to have an elder brother like Boney, Anil wrote, "Happy Birthday, @BoneyKapoor! From growing up together to overcoming the curve balls life threw at us, we have come a long way & I'm really lucky to have an elder brother & friend like you. You'll always be the one who I listen to most in our family!"

While Sanjay Kapoor shared a recent picture on Instagram where the two brothers can be seen smiling and posing. Going by the picture, it seems that the picture is from a festive celebration. He captioned th4e adorable picture with hearts and hugging emoticons.

Apart from the brothers, Boney's daughter Janhvi was the first one to wish her doting father on the special day. The 'Dhadak' star credited her father for her electrifying energy while extending warm wishes on his birthday!

Not only did she share a lengthy heartfelt post, but Janhvi also went back in time by posting some really old pictures of the producer, one of which featured him like a toddler. After a year of making a debut in the industry, the 22-year-old has finally teamed up with her father for the first time to work in a feature titled 'Bombay Girl'.

Boney Kapoor was married to late actor Sridevi, who passed away last year. The former has produced a number of her films including the famous Anil Kapoor starrer 'Mr. India' and Sridevi's last starrer 'Mom'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Turkey starts repatriating Islamic State detainees

Turkey said on Monday it had deported two captives from Islamic State -- a German and an American -- beginning a programme to repatriate detainees that has caused friction with its NATO allies since it launched an offensive in northern Syri...

UPDATE 1-Jordan's king tours enclave along Israel border after end of lease deal

Jordans King Abdullah paid his first visit on Monday to an enclave fringing its northern border with Israel a day after the expiry of a 25-year special regime that allowed Israeli farmers access to the area, official sources said.The king o...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Key backer of Syrian 'White Helmets' found dead in Istanbul

The British founder of an organisation that trained the Syrian White Helmets emergency response group has died in Istanbul, three people with knowledge of his death said on Monday. James Le Mesurier, founder of the Mayday Rescue group, was ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for weak open as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

Wall Streets main indexes were set to retreat at the open on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries. Hopes of a phas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019