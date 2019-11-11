International Development News
Development News Edition

Poland asks Netflix to make changes to Nazi-era documentary 'The Devil Next Door'

Polish PM said that a map shown in "The Devil Next Door" Morawiecki implied that Poland existed during the Nazi-era as an independent nation and thus could share responsibility for the atrocities.

Poland asks Netflix to make changes to Nazi-era documentary 'The Devil Next Door'
Image Credit: Netflix

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Poland says Netflix documentary shows Nazi death camps inside the borders of modern Poland.
  • Titled "The Devil Next Door" , the documentary chronicles the story of John Demjanjuk, a retired US careworker.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has pressed Netflix, the U.S. streaming and production company, to make changes to a documentary that includes a map showing Nazi death camps inside the borders of modern Poland. The camps were built by the Nazis on Polish soil during their brutal occupation of Poland in World War Two, but the map used in the documentary, Morawiecki said, implied that Poland existed at that time as an independent nation within its postwar borders and thus could share responsibility for the atrocities.

The map appears in a Netflix documentary series entitled "The Devil Next Door" that chronicles the story of John Demjanjuk, a retired U.S. careworker convicted by a German court in 2011 of having been a Nazi death camp guard during the war. "There is no comment or any explanation whatsoever that these sites (on the map) were German-operated," Morawiecki said in a letter to Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, dated Nov. 10 and published on the prime minister's Facebook page on Monday.

"As my country did not even exist at that time as an independent state, and millions of Poles were murdered at these sites, this element of "The Devil Next Door" is nothing short of rewriting history," he said. Morawiecki said he believed the mistake was unintentional and that the company would swiftly correct it, either by modifying the map or providing further explanation to viewers.

Asked about the issue, a Netflix spokesperson told Reuters: "We are aware of the concerns regarding "The Devil Next Door" and are urgently looking into the matter."

Poland is very sensitive to suggestions that it might share any complicity in Nazi crimes committed on its territory. The ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) last year passed a law allowing courts to jail anybody who made such a suggestion, though it later watered down the legislation under U.S. pressure to remove the possibility of a prison term. Poland was home to one of the world's biggest Jewish communities before it was almost wiped out by the Nazis.

During decades of Soviet-imposed communist rule after World War Two, Poles were taught to believe that, with a few exceptions, the nation had conducted itself honorably during a war that killed a fifth of the population. Many Poles still refuse to accept research showing that thousands of Poles participated in the Holocaust in addition to the thousands who risked their lives to help the Jews.

A German court convicted Ukrainian-born Demjanjuk in 2011 pending appeal as an accessory to the murder of 27,000 Jews at the Sobibor death camp in occupied Poland. He died in 2012 in a German nursing home aged 91 before his appeal could be heard.

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Suspected Maoist trainer remanded to judicial custody

A suspected maoist trainer, arrested and hospitalised here after being injured in a recent encounter in Kerala, was on Monday remanded to judicial custody by a court in the city till November 22. Principal District and Sessions Judge R Shak...

14-day international trade fair to begin on Thursday

Several countries, including Australia, Iran, UK and Vietnam, will participate in the 14-day India International Trade Fair 2019 beginning here on Thursday. The theme for the 39th edition of the fair November 14-27, 2019 is Ease of Doing B...

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Pound strengthens after Conservatives receive Brexit Party boost

The pound rose on Monday, hitting a six-month high versus the euro and strengthening as much as 1 against the dollar after the Brexit Party said it would not contest previously Conservative-held seats in the UKs upcoming election. In a sign...

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit up 32.9% to Rs 402.73 cr

Food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday posted 32.90 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 402.73 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 303.03 crore for the July-Septe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019