Hilaria Baldwin reveals miscarriage at four months

Hilaria Baldwin has revealed she suffered a miscarriage at four months in her latest pregnancy. Yoga instructor Hilaria and husband, actor Alec Baldwin were expecting their fifth child together.

Requesting privacy from henceforth, a "devastated" Hilaria, 35, took to Instagram on Monday to share the news. This is her second miscarriage this year. "We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec.

"I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all... but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say...I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi...that’s all I ask," she wrote alongside a video with her eldest, daughter Carmen, who is six. The couple also share sons Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, one.

Hilaria and Alec, 61, announced their pregnancy in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)