Sonakshi Sinha posts stunning snaps over Instagram as judge of Myntra Fashion Superstar

Sonakshi Sinha takes to Instagram to upload her fashion outfits after Myntra announced its launch of Myntra Fashion Superstar. The talent hunt, which is reportedly the globe's first digital fashion influencer talent show, intends to find out and reward India's next big fashion influencer in association with Zoom Studios.

Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha is the judge of the Myntra Fashion Superstar. The beautiful actress wore a blue outfit for the grand finale of Myntra Fashion Superstar. We have embedded her picture in this news.

After a long wait, one of the strongest contenders has been crowned the first Myntra Fashion Superstar. The judges had chosen ten uber stylish contenders and after seven weeks from thousands of aspiring contestants. Then three contestants were chosen from ten. They were Tanumita Ghosh from Kolkata, Deepen Sharma from Mumbai and Sumedha Sharma from New Delhi. The final three made the boss lady Sonakshi Sinha follow their social media profiles. Tanumita Ghosh from Kolkata outlasted the other two contestants at the House of Myntra. She won everyone's heart with her signature style of wearing jacket and side-by-side her creativity and confidence must be extolled.

Sonakshi Sinha declared Tanumita Ghosh as the winner of the Myntra Fashion Superstar title and Deepen Sharma from Mumbai was declared the first runner-up. Tanumita won a prize money of Rs 1 million. She will have an opportunity to host a fashion and lifestyle show on Zoom.