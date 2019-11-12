International Development News
Development News Edition

Sonakshi Sinha posts stunning snaps over Instagram as judge of Myntra Fashion Superstar

Sonakshi Sinha posts stunning snaps over Instagram as judge of Myntra Fashion Superstar
Sonakshi Sinha declared Tanumita Ghosh as the winner of the Myntra Fashion Superstar title. Image Credit: Instagram / Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha takes to Instagram to upload her fashion outfits after Myntra announced its launch of Myntra Fashion Superstar. The talent hunt, which is reportedly the globe's first digital fashion influencer talent show, intends to find out and reward India's next big fashion influencer in association with Zoom Studios.

Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha is the judge of the Myntra Fashion Superstar. The beautiful actress wore a blue outfit for the grand finale of Myntra Fashion Superstar. We have embedded her picture in this news.

After a long wait, one of the strongest contenders has been crowned the first Myntra Fashion Superstar. The judges had chosen ten uber stylish contenders and after seven weeks from thousands of aspiring contestants. Then three contestants were chosen from ten. They were Tanumita Ghosh from Kolkata, Deepen Sharma from Mumbai and Sumedha Sharma from New Delhi. The final three made the boss lady Sonakshi Sinha follow their social media profiles. Tanumita Ghosh from Kolkata outlasted the other two contestants at the House of Myntra. She won everyone's heart with her signature style of wearing jacket and side-by-side her creativity and confidence must be extolled.

Sonakshi Sinha declared Tanumita Ghosh as the winner of the Myntra Fashion Superstar title and Deepen Sharma from Mumbai was declared the first runner-up. Tanumita won a prize money of Rs 1 million. She will have an opportunity to host a fashion and lifestyle show on Zoom.

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bandipora encounter: Slain militant was Lashkar commander

One of the two militants killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Bandipora district on Monday was a Pakistani-born self-styled commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT, police said. One of the killed terrorists has...

Uddhav, BJP leaders visit ailing Sena MP Raut

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met party leader Sanjay Raut, who underwent angioplasty at Lilavati Hospital here, and later said the Rajya Sabha member was recoverig fast but refused to comment on the political crisis in Mahara...

Turkey's Erdogan says will tell Trump U.S. failed to keep Syria promise

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would tell President Donald Trump that the United States has not fulfilled its agreement last month to remove the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from a region along Turkeys border.It is imposs...

French police disperse protesters blocking major Spain-France road link

French riot police were dispersing on Tuesday morning hundreds of Catalan pro-independence demonstrators who had been blocking a major road link that connects the Spanish region with France for nearly 24 hours. Police on the French side of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019