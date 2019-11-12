Chris Pratt's sci-fi thriller 'Tomorrow War' to release on Christmas 2020

Hollywood star Chris Pratt's Skydance Media and Paramount Pictures project, "The Tomorrow War", will hit theatres on December 25, 2020. The sci-fi thriller was earlier titled "Ghost Draft".

Pratt revealed the new name of the film on his Instagram account and said he will be executive producing for the first time. Chris McKay is attached to direct the film from a script by Zach Dean.

The story follows a man who is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. Yvonnne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, JK Simmons and Mary Lynn Rajskub also feature in the movie.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Adam Kolbrenner and David Goyer are producing.

