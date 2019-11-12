Dolly Parton reveals she has multiple tattoos to hide scars

American singer Dolly Parton who loves to flaunt her hour-glass figure, opened up about how she doesn't like to show much skin. The 73-year-old country musician revealed in an interview with 'Good Morning America's' Robin Roberts on Monday that she doesn't reveal too much skin because of multiple small tattoos, reported Fox News.

"I got them to cover scars or things," Parton explained. "If I have to get a scar for any reason, I never can kind of get rid of that purple look. So I thought, 'Well, I'm going to kind of decorate these with some flowers or little butterflies or whatever'." But back in 2014 on 'Today' she clarified that it doesn't mean she has tattoo sleeves.

"People said the other day that the reason you wear sleeves is that you have snake tattoos all over you, and I said, "No, I don't,"' she said at the time. "I'm not really one to have tattoos, but I do have a few and they're not where you can see them."

Meanwhile, Roseanne Barr revealed Parton's secret back in 2011 when she was on Craig Ferguson's late-night show. "Do you know who's totally tattooed? I shouldn't even tell this. Dolly Parton is totally tattooed," she said. "She showed me. She's got all these awesome tattoos all over her body -- no black or blue lines, all like, pastel gorgeous bows all over everything," Barr added.

Parton also reflected on all her success over the past six decades in a male-dominated industry. "It's just a country Cinderella story, really," said Parton, who has previously been open about her childhood and growing up "in a very poor family". (ANI)

