Lucky to live in this particular time of history: Kristen Stewart on identity struggle

Kristen Stewart says she is fortunate to be alive at a time when she is "fully allowed" to express herself. The actor, who identifies as bisexual in real life, said she endured a long struggle understanding her identity but is happy she was able to "articulate" who she is.

"I'm so lucky to live in this particular time of history... If you were to look at kids right now, even just five years, seven to 10 years younger than me, they would find my sort of struggle to come to terms with like identity and communication kind of silly. "And I feed off them, even though I think that I might've had something to do with feeding that, a little bit, because it was like... not the hardest thing to get to know myself it was just ... it takes a few years to actually articulate who you are. And now that I'm living in a time where that's fully allowed, in a way that is expressed and honest ... that wasn't that way five to seven years ago," Stewart told E! News.

The 29-year-old actor was speaking at the premiere of her latest "Charlie's Angels" . The "Twilight" star said she is ready to tell the world the stories she wants to.

"I align with the people that I love and that I want to support. To be specific, who knows, but I'm very happy right now in feeling not bored and stimulated and progressive and in the place that I need to be to tell the stories that feel true to me. And that's rad," she added.

