International Development News
Development News Edition

Pregnant Malika Haqq reveals she froze her eggs but did not use them

Actor Malika Haqq who is stepping into motherhood, addressed her pregnancy and revealed that she froze her eggs, but did not use them.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:33 IST
Pregnant Malika Haqq reveals she froze her eggs but did not use them
Sisters Khadijah and Malika Haqq . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Malika Haqq who is stepping into motherhood, addressed her pregnancy and revealed that she froze her eggs, but did not use them. In episode 2 of her new series 'Side by Side' with sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, the 36-year-old star revealed that on her 35th birthday last March she decided to freeze her eggs as a gift to herself, reported People magazine.

This year the star is expecting her first child -- a baby boy -- however, she didn't use her frozen eggs. "The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing that I've always wanted but didn't know I was going to get, is finally here," Malika said, tearing up.

"I didn't know when I was going to have children, so deciding to freeze my eggs as a gift to myself on my 35th birthday was pretty hilarious now at this point because I have eggs in the freezer I may never use," Malika said adding, "I made a baby in love and those eggs weren't necessary." "It's funny how you plan and then life happens," Malika said.

Making her pregnancy all the more special, she found out that she was expecting exactly one year after she decided to freeze her eggs. "Can't get that freezer money back," Malika said jokingly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: CM asks SGPC to pay USD 20 fee for poor pilgrims who wish to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked the cash-rich Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC to pay USD 20 per pilgrim fee for travel out of their own coffers, at least to the yellow cardholders who simply cou...

Israel will continue to hit Islamic Jihad with no mercy: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday threatened to continue targeting Palestinian Islamic Jihad as the terrorist group in the Gaza Strip has refused to engage in ceasefire talks. Netanyahu said that Islamic Jihad terrorists...

EU pledges support for AfCFTA to spark economic growth

The European Union EU has pledged its support for the African Continent Free Trade Area AfCFTA, saying the agreement has the potential to spark economic growth and development.Addressing delegates during a panel discussion on the last day o...

It was a fight for our right, not land: Jamiat chief on Ayodhya case

Maulana Arshad Madani, head of prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind JUEH, on Wednesday said the community pursued the Ayodhya case for 70 years not because of the land but for its right. He also said a decision on filing a review petit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019