50th International Film Festival of India to screen around 200 best films

In the run-up to the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held at Goa from 20th to 28th November 2019, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Amit Khare released an enthralling IFFI2019 Audio-Visual Anthem today at a Curtain Raiser in New Delhi.

A radio jingle to mark the Golden Jubilee Edition of the Festival was also released.

Speaking at the Press Conference, the Secretary stressed on how the Anthem highlighted the origin of entertainment, "The objective is to show that the origin of entertainment comes from India which can be traced to the Natya Shastra of India, written more than 2200 years ago", said Shri Khare.

The Audio-Visual Anthem of 50th IFFI features Padma Shri. Geeta Chandran noted Bharatanatyam dancer as one of the creative artists. She said that the conceptualization of the Anthemincluded using the 9 Rasas (emotions) Barata Muni's Natya Shastra and represents the 'spirit of what India stands for'. The Anthem depicts the emotions through the clippings from IFFI movies that have either been commended or have been screened during IFFI in the last 50 years.

The Anthem music has been composed by Ricky Kej, an Indian Composer who has won many accolades for his music including the Grammy Awards. The entire Anthem has been directed and produced by the National Film Development Corporation of India for the Directorate of Film Festivals.

Amongst those present at the Press Conference were a member of the Steering Committee of IFFI, Rahul Rawail and other senior officials from the Ministry.

The 50th International Film Festival of India will screen around 200 best films from 76 countries, the highest so far in the history of IFFI. IFFI is India's most prestigious festival and is also the first International Film Festival held anywhere in Asia.

(With Inputs from PIB)