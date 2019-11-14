International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-Self-taught violin maker from North Macedonia wins international fame

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 01:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 01:11 IST
CORRECTED-Self-taught violin maker from North Macedonia wins international fame
Image Credit: Pixabay

Svetozar Bogdanovski built his first violin 35 years ago for his son Kostadin, then aged seven, who had expressed interest in taking lessons.

Today Bogdanovski's violins are priced at 60,000 euros ($67,000) apiece and are sold worldwide, while Kostadin is an internationally acclaimed violinist. His younger sister Frosina is also a professional violinist. "I had to create the conditions for him (Kostadin) to develop. The first condition was having a good instrument, which I couldn't afford," Bogdanovski told Reuters.

Bogdanovski, a resident of Veles, a town in North Macedonia about 50 km (30 miles) south of the capital Skopje, ended up giving up his job as an artist to devote himself fully to making violins. His wife Marija - a professor of violin - and fellow artist Tatjana Miseva also joined him in the new business, which has now built more than 700 instruments, some of them copies of instruments made by famous Italian masters such as Guarnerius.

Bogdanovski uses maple wood for the bottom of his violins and spruce wood for the top, all exclusively from ancient Bosnian forests. The wood is first dried, then soaked in saltwater for several years before the building of the instrument begins. "Each violin has something specific and unique. That's why no two are the same, even though each instrument looks just like any other. They differ from each other just as people do," he said.

Among the international prizes he has accumulated, Bogdanovski is especially proud of an award one of his instruments won in Italy against competition from craftsmen descended from violin masters of Cremona. He also twice won the prestigious annual award of the Violin Society of America, in 2008 and 2012. American Rachel Barton purchased one of Bogdanovski's instruments for her personal collection for the sole purpose of lending it to a young, promising violinist.

Serbian Robert Lakatos and Greek Jonian-Ilia Kadesa are among prominent violinists using his instruments. ($1 = 0.8964 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Islamic Jihad offers Israel terms for Gaza ceasefire

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad offered terms on Wednesday for an Egyptian-mediated Gaza ceasefire with Israel, saying that if these were not met it could continue cross-border attacks indefinitely.Fighting erupted after Israel car...

UPDATE 2-Brazil and China hail strong ties, sources cite port deal

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Chinese President Xi Jinping praised their countries strong bilateral relations at a meeting on Wednesday, as sources said a Chinese state firm was prepared to announce a major Brazil port investment. ...

Sweden's central bank sells off bonds from Canadian province over climate concerns

Swedens central bank said on Wednesday it had sold off bonds from the oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta and parts of Australia because it felt that greenhouse gas emissions in both countries were too high.Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin...

Trump says will make decision on auto tariffs 'very soon'

President Donald Trump has said he will announce his decision on tariffs on imported autos very soon. Trump gave no hints about what his decision would be, but industry sources told AFP they expect tariffs to be deferred for another six mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019