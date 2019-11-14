Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton gushes over each other at CMA Awards

International Development News
American singer Gwen Stefani and songwriter Blake Shelton gushed over each other at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday in Tennessee just days after they both won trophies at the People's Choice Awards.

  Updated: 14-11-2019 19:42 IST
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Image Credit: ANI

American singer Gwen Stefani and songwriter Blake Shelton gushed over each other at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday in Tennessee just days after they both won trophies at the People's Choice Awards. Stefani, who is a mom to sons 13-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma, and 5-year-old Apollo, wore a black gown that featured a white triangle pattern and a large shoulder pouf that wrapped around her neck, and she completed the look with a high top knot and signature red lipstick, reported People magazine.

Meanwhile, Blake matched his girlfriend's all-black ensemble with one of his own. He joined American singer Garth Brooks, who is nominated for entertainer of the year, on stage to perform their nominated song, 'Dive Bar.' Early in the night, Shelton picked up the award for single of the year for 'God's Country.' He's nominated for an additional two trophies.

Four years after news first broke that Shelton and Stefani were dating, their relationship is still going strong. On Sunday, 'The Voice' coaches both gave sweet shout-outs to each other in their People's Choice Awards acceptance speeches. Stefani named the second-ever Fashion Icon, called her boyfriend a "babe," telling him, "I love you so much." And after Shelton, he won the country star of 2019 award, and in his speech, he told Stefani, "I love the s*** out of you!" -- as she laughed in the audience.

Recently, the country singer joked about his romance with Stefani, calling it more "shocking" than winning the Sexiest Man Alive title."If you thought the 'People' magazine cover was shocking, mine and Gwen's relationship is probably the biggest head-scratcher," he joked to Martina McBride on her podcast. While remembering his 4 years relationship experience, he said, "And four years in, he still gets star-struck when he watches his girlfriend perform. "It gives me goosebumps talking about it because of the impact she had, especially as a female rock, ska, whatever you classify it, as just to have the impact that she has is pretty crazy," he said. (ANI)

