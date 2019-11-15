Hillary Clinton secretly meets Meghan Markle at Windsor palace

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, had a special guest at her Windsor Castle this week. On Tuesday, Hillary Clinton paid a visit to Frogmore Cottage and met the 38-year-old Meghan for the very first time after being secretly invited to the London residence by her, The Daily Mail reported, cited People magazine.

A source confirmed to the outlet that the women shared a hug before spending the afternoon together, where they hit it off and even discussed a letter Meghan wrote to Clinton when she was 11 demanding to remove a "sexist" dishwasher soap advertisement. "Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting," the source said. "They are mutual fangirls!"

Prince Harry and the royal couple's seven-month-old son Archie also joined the ladies, with Clinton, reportedly getting in some cuddles with the infant, while she chatted about her own grandson, Jasper, who made his arrival in July. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)