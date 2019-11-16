MUBI launches in India with a channel dedicated to Indian films

Curated film streaming service MUBI has been launched in India. The streaming platform offers a collection of hand-picked films, introducing a new film every day, with the selection being guided by local culture and cinema.

The users will be able to select from variety of films through two channels -- MUBI India and MUBI World. MUBI INDIA will bring local cinema to the users every day, including Kamal Swaroop's cult film "Om Dar-B-Dar", Kanu Behl's "Binnu Ka Sapna" , and the critically acclaimed, ghost film, "Duvidha" from Indian art-house master Mani Kaul.

MUBI WORLD will introduce one new film from around the globe each day. Titles playing include Asif Kapadia's "Amy", Steve McQueen’s powerful and multi Oscar-winning "12 Years a Slave" and "A Bigger Splash".

The service is available to stream and download on the web, mobile devices, Smart TVs and streaming sticks. "MUBI's human approach to curation is refreshingly simple and each day it is guaranteed that you will be able to watch a beautiful, interesting film.

"I’m thrilled we have launched a dedicated channel for Indian cinema as it means that film lovers can now watch amazing films like 'Salaam Bombay' and 'Andaz Apna Apna', alongside globally renowned gems like 'Moonlight'," producer Guneet Monga, who joined MUBI as a content advisor in September, said in a statement. Efe Cakarel, Founder and CEO of MUBI said they are happy to bring the spotlight on Indian filmmakers through their platform.

"We want more people to watch great cinema. That’s why MUBI exists. I can’t wait to see people enjoying the incredible line-up of films we have, and I’m delighted that we can now spotlight local filmmakers and cinema through MUBI INDIA every single day," Cakarel said.

