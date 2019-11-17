'Castle' actor Molly C Quinn to lead religious drama 'Agnes'

"Castle" alum Molly C Quinn is set to headline horror feature in "Agnes", which she will also co-executive produce. This is the second film project from her newly formed QWGmire production banner, reported Deadline.

Mickey Reece will direct the film from his script. The story follows rumors of demonic possession at a religious convent which prompt a church investigation into the strange goings-on among its nuns. A disaffected priest and his neophyte are confronted with temptation, bloodshed and a crisis of faith.

Jake Horowitz will co-star opposite Quinn. Casting is underway. The film is expected to go on floors in January in Oklahoma.

Quinn, best known for playing Alexis Castle in the ABC series, recently guest-starred on the network's "The Fix" and "The InBetween" from NBC.

