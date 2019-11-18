Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri arrested for suspected drug possession: NHK
Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri, famous for her role in 2005 drama "1 Litre of Tears", has been arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs, NHK reported on Saturday citing unnamed sources. The 33-year-old actress, who this year starred in a TV adaption of Toyoko Yamasaki's hit novel "Shiroi Kyoto", was arrested in Tokyo on suspicion of possessing ecstasy, although few other details are known, NHK said. Box Office: 'Ford v Ferrari' Races to First Place, 'Charlie's Angels' Collapses
"Ford v Ferrari" left its box office competitors in the dust as Disney's historical sports drama sped its way to $31 million in North America. Directed by James Mangold and starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, "Ford v Ferrari" debuted ahead of expectations, thanks to strong word-of-mouth from moviegoers. However, those ticket sales weren't enough to offset disappointing starts from fellow high-profile newcomers, "Charlie's Angels" and "The Good Liar," pushing the domestic box office down over 6% from last year, according to Comscore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Disney
- NHK
- Charlie's Angels
- Tokyo
- North America
- Christian Bale
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: How will Apple, Disney, AT&T and Netflix retain streaming subscribers?
Entertainment News Summary: How will Apple, Disney, AT&T, and Netflix retain streaming subscribers?
US STOCKS-Futures dip as trade worries resurface; Disney rises on results
UPDATE 2-Disney gets boost from parks, films ahead of streaming launch
Disney takes 'Star Wars' to streaming with 'Mandalorian'