Sterling K Brown to narrate a Disney documentary film

Actor Sterling K Brown will be serving as narrator on Disney+ documentary feature "One Day at Disney". The film will chronicle the lives of people working at some of the most beloved movies and shows at Disney, reported Variety.

The documentary, which is expected to be out on Disney+ on December 3, will highlight 10 specific people and their role at Disney through the lens of CEO Bob Iger. Post the documentary, the studio will come out with a book as well as 52 four-to-seven minute shorts that will focus on a different person each week with new episodes dropping on Fridays.

Brown, best known for "Black Panther" and NBC's "This Is Us" , most recently worked with Disney on animated feature "Frozen 2".

