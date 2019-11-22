Holly Hunter to star in NBC new comedy

Oscar-winner Holly Hunter will star opposite actor Ted Danson in NBC's new comedy series. The yet-untitled show hails from "30 Rock" creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, according to The Hollywood Reporter,

The story is about a wealthy businessman (Ted Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles "for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population." Hunter, who most recently featured in HBO hit "Succession", will portray Arpi, a longtime liberal councilwoman. Having dedicated her life to the betterment of Los Angeles, she makes no secret of her disdain for the newly elected Mayor Bremer, whom she considers unqualified, sexist, and too tall to be trusted.

The show will also feature Bobby Moynihan, who will essay the role of Jayden, the interim director of communications in the newly elected mayor's office. Fey and Carlock will also executive produce the show alongside Jeff Richmond and David Miner. Universal Television, Bevel Gears, and 3 Arts will produce.

