Selena Gomez announces release date of next album

Singer Selena Gomez has revealed the release date of her next album.

Selena Gomez (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Selena Gomez has revealed the release date of her next album. According to Entertainment Weekly, her next album will release on January 10, 2020.

While fans have been referring to the new LP (Long-Playing record) as 'SG2,' the official title for the album, which is actually her third, hasn't been released yet. Back in June, the 27-year-old singer told Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' that she had mostly completed her long-awaited album.

"I'm just relieved," the 'Good For You' singer said. "It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that, how was I gonna capture that and how was I gonna feel good about what I was saying? So, I just kept going and I'm relieved." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

