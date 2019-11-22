Chris Brown welcomes baby boy with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris

Singer Chris Brown is now a proud father for the second time as he welcomed a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. Though the two have yet to confirm the news publicly, subtle clues on both Chris and Ammika's Instagram accounts had fans offering their congratulations, reported E! News.

"I was in love, when I first saw you," Ammika posted on Instagram stories just a few hours ago. Meanwhile, Chris seemingly confirmed the newborn's birthday when he shared a snapshot captioned, "11-20-19." News of Ammika's pregnancy first broke in June. While most details of her relationship with the 30-year-old singer are still unknown, they were first spotted out together in early 2019. At the time, Ammika and Chris were papped in Paris shortly after he was detained by police on aggravated rape accusations.

Chris has since filed a criminal lawsuit against the accuser and the case is still ongoing. (ANI)

