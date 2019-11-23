No plan on Sherlock Season 5, Columbo likely to get a reboot instead

The retuning of Sherlock Season 5 has always kept fans confused. Although there were positive indications from the lead stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman and series creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat for another renewal, many already left hope for it.

Recently, we got some new update on Sherlock Season 5 from Radio Times. The renowned series creator Mark Gatiss said to the publication that "there were no plans for any further Sherlock series currently in the pipeline," although he didn't rule out a return somewhere down the line.

"You could go back, but there are no immediate plans," Mark Gatiss said. (Instead of Sherlock Season 5) they wanted to bring back another fictional detective on the screens named Columbo. "I really tried with Columbo. I did have a decent go at it, but the rights are really tied up," he opined.

"I think it's a devastatingly brilliant format. My plan was to put Peter Falk to the back of my mind and start again from the beginning. Maybe just go madly different," he added.

"But the one thing Columbo has to be is the most unprepossessing, seemingly unimpressive sadist you'll ever meet. All that 'Oh, just one more thing' stuff isn't absent-mindedness. He's such a sadist," he continued.

With all these, it seems all the previous assurances received from the series creators including Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman have no such weight. Does it mean, we need to give up our hope for Sherlock Season 5? What do you think? Let us know your opinion in the comment box below.