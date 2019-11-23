International Development News
Development News Edition

No plan on Sherlock Season 5, Columbo likely to get a reboot instead

No plan on Sherlock Season 5, Columbo likely to get a reboot instead
"There were no plans for any further Sherlock (Season 5) series currently in the pipeline," said Mark Gatiss. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock

The retuning of Sherlock Season 5 has always kept fans confused. Although there were positive indications from the lead stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman and series creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat for another renewal, many already left hope for it.

Recently, we got some new update on Sherlock Season 5 from Radio Times. The renowned series creator Mark Gatiss said to the publication that "there were no plans for any further Sherlock series currently in the pipeline," although he didn't rule out a return somewhere down the line.

"You could go back, but there are no immediate plans," Mark Gatiss said. (Instead of Sherlock Season 5) they wanted to bring back another fictional detective on the screens named Columbo. "I really tried with Columbo. I did have a decent go at it, but the rights are really tied up," he opined.

"I think it's a devastatingly brilliant format. My plan was to put Peter Falk to the back of my mind and start again from the beginning. Maybe just go madly different," he added.

"But the one thing Columbo has to be is the most unprepossessing, seemingly unimpressive sadist you'll ever meet. All that 'Oh, just one more thing' stuff isn't absent-mindedness. He's such a sadist," he continued.

With all these, it seems all the previous assurances received from the series creators including Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman have no such weight. Does it mean, we need to give up our hope for Sherlock Season 5? What do you think? Let us know your opinion in the comment box below.

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Jet industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

After insisting for 15 years that the superjumbo is the future, Emirates airline has been forced by the demise of the A380 to embrace smaller wide-body jets, resulting in a flurry of manoeuvres between planemakers at this weeks Dubai Airsho...

UPDATE 1-UK Labour leader Corbyn says he would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum

Britains Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he would remain neutral in any second Brexit referendum, so he could credibly carry out the result of the vote and unite the country.Corbyn is vying to become prime minister at a Dec...

UPDATE 1-Portuguese group offered new land to build resort in Brazil - CEO

Portuguese hotel group Vila Gale intends to go ahead with a plan for a beach resort in the Brazilian state of Bahia, but at a new location, its CEO said on Thursday, three days after it dropped a project on disputed indigenous lands. The Tu...

UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal on Friday, as senior government colleagues publicly declared support after some signs of cracks in party loyalty.Netanyahu said he would not step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019