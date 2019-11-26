International Development News
Development News Edition

Jennifer Lopez to get Spotlight Award for 'Hustlers' at Palm Springs International Film Festival

The 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will honour singer-actor Jennifer Lopez with the Spotlight Award for her latest outing 'Hustlers'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:16 IST
Jennifer Lopez to get Spotlight Award for 'Hustlers' at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez. Image Credit: ANI

The 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will honour singer-actor Jennifer Lopez with the Spotlight Award for her latest outing 'Hustlers'. She will be bestowed with the award at the ceremony scheduled to be held next year on January 2.

"Jennifer Lopez is a star in every sense of the word, and you will experience this in her latest film 'Hustlers'. Starting with her show-stopping entrance Jennifer brings to life the character of Ramona, an exotic dancer, who leads a group of dancer friends to steal money from their clients," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Festival Chairman Harold Matzner as saying. "For this full-force yet grounded performance, deserving of awards consideration, we are thrilled to present Jennifer Lopez with this year's Spotlight Award," Matzner added.

With this, Lopez will join the list of the past awardees of the honour which includes Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Rooney Mara and Julia Roberts. The film for which she has been selected for the award sought inspiration from the New York magazine article titled 'The Hustlers at Score' and is centred on a group of New York strippers who, in order to survive the Great Depression, team up to con male patrons.

Lopez's powerful delivery in it the feature also earned her a buzz for the coming Oscars. 'Hustlers' has raked in over USD 150 million worldwide at the box office to date. It also stars Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who have also been named to be honoured at the festival next year are Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger. Scorsese is set to receive the Sonny Bono Visionary Award for his latest film 'The Irishman'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Retail Business Services Debuts Frictionless Store

Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has announced new frictionless store technology, piloted under the name lunchbox, which enables individuals to shop a small-format store in seconds by scanning in, shoppi...

UPDATE 2-China summons U.S. ambassador in protest over Hong Kong rights bill

Chinas foreign ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad on Monday to protest against the passing in the U.S. Congress of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, saying it amounted to interference in an internal Chinese matter....

Sena, Cong, NCP satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have a majority in the Ho...

RCom shares rally 6 pc to hit upper circuit

Shares of Reliance Communications shares rose 6 per cent to hit upper circuit on Tuesday after the company received three resolution plans from different firms. On the BSE, the stock opened at 69 paise and rose 4.34 per cent to 72 paise api...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019