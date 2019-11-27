International Development News
Development News Edition

Robert Pattinson had to spent first day naked while shooting 'The Lighthouse'

In his last release 'The Lighthouse', Robert Pattinson who played the role of a bickering nineteenth-century lighthouse keepers stranded on a remote island, opened up about how he had spent the first day of the shoot naked.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 12:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 12:35 IST
Robert Pattinson had to spent first day naked while shooting 'The Lighthouse'
Robert Pattinson. Image Credit: ANI

In his last release 'The Lighthouse', Robert Pattinson who played the role of a bickering nineteenth-century lighthouse keepers stranded on a remote island, opened up about how he had spent the first day of the shoot naked. The shoot was a particularly grueling one for the 'Twilight' actor who is seen undertaking a good deal of manual labor in the film. While talking to Entertainment Weekly for 'The Awardist' podcast, the actor recalled that 'Lighthouse' director Robert Eggers did not exactly ease him in with the shooting.

"The first day of the shoot was probably [spent] naked in this little shed and kind of just losing my mind -- and I had a rain hat on!" laughed Pattinson. "I think we were also trying to establish how the light really looked. I was kind of just looking in the monitor and just kind of checking. Because it's quite striking what you can do because you're working in very unusual confines. You have no idea what actually stuff looks like. So, that was kind of fun," added Pattinson.

On the podcast, the 33-year-old actor also explained why he decided to play a certain Caped Crusader in filmmaker Matt Reeves' upcoming 'The Batman.' "There's something that always appealed to me about it," said Pattinson. "The Batman movies have always attracted really really good directors and really good actors playing it. It's got a legacy and a lineage to it. It's never seemed to me like it was just a cash-in. If you look at the Burton ones and even how the TV series was done. People still watch the TV series. That is a classic TV show."

"It's very well done and the performances are great. It's a very interesting kind of pop art TV show. Yeah, I just always feel like it's not like they just made a movie so they could sell toys," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Govt non-committal on isuse of restoring Internet in J-K

The government on Wednesday remained non-committal over the issue of restoring Internet facility in the Kashmir Valley. When the House was discussing the issue of broadband and Internet facility in rural areas of the country during Question...

UPDATE 2-Man City owner draws $500 mln investment from private equity firm Silver Lake

U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake has agreed to invest 500 million in the owners of English soccer champions Manchester City, valuing the Premier League clubs owner at 4.8 billion.Silver Lake will buy just over 10 of Abu Dhabi-controlled...

Article 370: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging curbs in J-K

The Supreme Court reserved on Wednesday its verdict on a batch of pleas including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging the restriction imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following abrogation of provisions of...

285 members take oath at Maha Assembly's special session

A special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held here on Wednesday where oath was administered to 285 newly-elected members. In the 288-member House, two members - Sudhir Mungantiwar BJP and Devendra Bhuyar Swabhiman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019