India Health Exhibition Launches to Facilitate Growth in India's US$372 bn Healthcare Market

Informa Markets, the largest international exhibitions organiser, are gearing up to launch India Health Exhibition from April 14-16, 2020. This comes in response to the global industry's desire to develop business within one of the world's fastest growing markets. The show will host a unique combination of a full-scale exhibition along with a diverse range of educational conferences that are run in partnership with leading local associations.

With over 44 years of experience in hosting Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, the largest healthcare exhibition in the Middle East, along with market leading shows such as Africa Health and Florida International Medical Expo (FIME), Informa's events work on the tried and tested methodology of providing topical, affordable and high-quality education alongside a comprehensive exhibition made up of the world's latest innovators in the medical space. Informa Group's acquisition of UBM further allows it to leverage on the strength of the annual CPhI India event that brings key players from India's pharma sector together.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Mr. Wouter Molman, Executive Vice President Healthcare, Informa Markets, said: "The show firmly brings India Health into our family of global healthcare exhibitions brands, which includes the trusted Arab Health Exhibition and Congress. Recent reports have highlighted that the growing demand for quality healthcare and the absence of a matching delivery mechanism pose a great challenge in India. This launch event will allow us to facilitate business interaction within the growing Indian healthcare market and provide a springboard to growth drivers."

He further added, "One of the other common challenges that companies often face in the Indian healthcare market is the lack of connection and relationships with the right healthcare entities, authorities and associations in India. India Health will help bridge this gap."

The three-day event will take place in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan and host 300 plus international and local exhibitors from a variety of sectors ranging from disposables and consumables through to high-tech imaging and diagnostic equipment. The show will welcome 4,000 plus key decision makers and stakeholders right from hospital directors, doctors, medical practitioners, government policymakers, medical laboratory technicians, distributors and traders.

The event's three CME-accredited conferences have been curated around the country's healthcare strategy to explore the challenges it faces, and the innovation required to overcome them. These will be held in collaboration with notable associations, including Association of Healthcare Providers (India), Healthcare Federation of India and more.

Explore opportunities created by a billion-dollar market

As the second most populous country in the world, India has become one of the fastest growing healthcare markets globally, both in terms of revenue and employment.

The country's healthcare market is all set to increase three-fold to US$ 372 billion by 2022.

by 2022. India is expected to rank amongst the top three healthcare markets in terms of incremental growth.

is expected to rank amongst the top three healthcare markets in terms of incremental growth. The country will generate 40 million jobs by 2020.

Projections are that US$ 200 billion will be spent on medical infrastructure by 2024.

will be spent on medical infrastructure by 2024. The medical device market is expected to reach US$ 11 billion by 2022.

by 2022. India has emerged as a hub for R&D activities for international players due to the relatively low cost of clinical research.

has emerged as a hub for R&D activities for international players due to the relatively low cost of clinical research. India imports nearly 80 per cent of its medical devices.

imports nearly 80 per cent of its medical devices. The cost of surgery in India is about one-tenth of that in the U.S. This has helped in attracting medical tourists and the value of India's medical tourism industry is forecasted to reach US$ 9 billion by 2020.

India Health will put the spotlight on all these developments and facilitate conversations that will allow these strategies to be brought to life. The show will attract international participation and offer access to those who haven't been able to enter this vast market yet.

Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, for Informa Markets India, highlighted: "India's healthcare sector at present is growing at 15.8 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for a plethora of reasons. India Health will bring together the key players in the global market to meet and do business with the Indian healthcare sector and to capitalise on this growth."

"A significant percentage of purchasers of medical devices are private medical institutions and hospitals. Due to increased competition in Tier I cities, private enterprises have started to focus on Tier II and Tier III cities, a market which is until now untapped in India. As private enterprises expand in lesser explored markets, the demand for medical devices will expand proportionally, and India Health will help the industry tap that potential," he further added.

With exciting opportunities in store for R&D, medical tourism and investment in healthcare infrastructure developments, attending India Health is essential in order to understand and operate in one of the world's largest healthcare markets.

For more information visit www.indiahealth-exhibition.com.

