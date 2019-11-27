International Development News
Development News Edition

Human beings responsible for climate change, need to change mindset: Suresh Prabhu

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:36 IST
Human beings responsible for climate change, need to change mindset: Suresh Prabhu

Human beings are responsible for climate change and need to change mindset to protect the environment, former Union minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday while inaugurating a four-day film festival to spread awareness about pollution. Speaking at the event at the Ambedkar International Centre here, Prabhu said, "Most of the problems that we face today are caused by human beings. Sometimes we say that there is a natural disaster, but that too has human beings behind it.

"Humans are responsible for climate change in the most significant way. Therefore, people need to change their mind set." The four-day shot film competition and festival on environment organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Centre for Media Studies (CMS) VATAVARAN-2019 has received 354 entries out of which 90 films have been selected for screening before the jury comprising several big names from the Indian film industry.

Prabhu, who is also heading the Awards Jury of CMS VATAVARAN, said, "Films are powerful instrument of change and this film festival will go a long way." Amongst other dignitaries present at the inauguration were Ravi Agrawal, Additional Secretary, ministry of environment; Tamara Mona, Deputy Head, Embassy of Switzerland in India; and N Bhaskara Rao, Chairman, CMS.

"Pollution is a cause of concern for all of us today and together we need to find ways to counter it. The film is one way to document success stories and create more awareness on what each of us can do to counter this problem. I am told that 50 participants have come from all Himalayan states to attend a Himalayan summit on climate change. "I am happy to know that this has received a good response with modern 300 films entries. It is wonderful to see so many film makers dedicated to creating awareness on the environment. Films are powerful tools of communication and have the potential to create a lasting impact on the vast cross-section of people across various geographical locations," Agrawal said.

Utilizing films as a window to dive into nature, the "green film festival" will exhibit the best of Indian and international movies and documentaries from Switzerland, Denmark, Canada, Nepal, Argentina, USA, Netherlands, Iran, Israel, Norway, Germany, and New Zealand among other countries. The short-listed films from the short film festival and competition will be awarded under three categories - professional, amateur, and school. The first prize winners of each category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 50,000, and 25,000, respectively.

The selected films will be screened before the jury of Indian film directors Ramesh Sippy, Rahul Rawail, Manju Borah and celebrity designer-turned-BJP leader Agnimitra Paul for selection of the final awardees for this competition. The awards will also be announced and given by Minister of State Babul Supriyo on November 30.

The festival is being organized, exclusively on environment and wildlife, along with the 10th Competitive edition of CMS VATAVARAN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Three injured in TPC Port Neches, Texas chemical plant blast -company

Three workers were injured in an early Wednesday explosion that sparked a blaze at a petrochemical plant in Port Neches, Texas, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region.An initial explosion at the TPC Group plant was...

One killed, four injured in mishap on Sion bridge

A 35-year-old man was killed and four others, including a woman, injured when a speeding tempo collided with three motorcycles on Sion bridge in central Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. The mishap took place when the two-wheelers suffered...

Uddhav Thackeray, 59, will be 18th CM of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. Thackeray, 59, will be the third Sena leader after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post.Thackeray would be taking ov...

UP court fixes Dec 13 as next date of hearing in rape case filed against Chinmayanand in 2011

A court here has fixed December 13 as the next date of hearing in a rape case filed against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in 2011. The case was registered against Chinmayanand at a police station here in 2011 and the police had f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019