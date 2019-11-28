International Development News
Development News Edition

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry never-seen-before pictures to mark engagement anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked their special day by sharing an adorable snap with the world.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 12:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 12:33 IST
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry never-seen-before pictures to mark engagement anniversary
Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked their special day by sharing an adorable snap with the world. Two years ago on this day the royal couple officially announced their engagement.

To celebrate the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an Instagram post containing three pictures. The first photo showed both of them all smiles with Meghan showing off her engagement ring, the second one is a never-seen-before image from their wedding and the last picture is a sweet family photo, featuring their son Archie.

"On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world," wrote the official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The announcement of the royal couple came back in 2017 at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace after which they tied the knots on May 19, 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their little bundle of joy, baby Archie just before their one-year anniversary on May 6, this year. The royalties are currently planning a sic weeks off for some "much-needed family time," reported People magazine, according to Fox News.

"The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time," a royal source told the publication. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-France's EDF launches construction of Scottish windfarm

French power group EDF, which has faced criticism in Britain over cost over-runs at the Hinkley Point C nuclear project, said it would build a new Scottish windfarm. State-controlled EDF said it would start construction of the 450 megawatts...

Karan Johar celebrates 16 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

As Kal Ho Naa Ho clocked 16 years, director Karan Johar shared his love for the movie, which is close to his heart. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, the film was written by Karan Johar, who co-produced it with his fa...

Kiran Bedi lauds UP Police for ensuring peace in wake of Ayodhya verdict

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday appreciated the Uttar Pradesh Police for ensuring peace in the state following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. Speaking on the sidelines of the two-day All India Police Sc...

UPDATE 1-UK house prices rise by most in 7 months - Nationwide

British house prices rose more than expected in November, according to figures from mortgage lender Nationwide, suggesting next months national election was not putting further pressure on the market which remains sluggish.House prices rose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019