International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Mediaset and Vivendi near deal to end legal stand-off -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 00:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 00:36 IST
UPDATE 2-Mediaset and Vivendi near deal to end legal stand-off -sources

Mediaset and Vivendi are close to ending a long-running legal stand-off with a deal that would see the French group sell a 20% stake in the Italian broadcaster, four sources said on Thursday, less than 24 hours ahead of a court-imposed deadline. The two media groups have been locked in a series of legal disputes for more than three years and recently fell out over Mediaset's plans to create a pan-European TV champion.

A deal would free Mediaset to press ahead with merging its Italian and Spanish units into a Dutch holding company. Vivendi, Mediaset's second-biggest shareholder and worth 10 times more than the Italian broadcaster, would sell two thirds of its 29% stake to the holding company, called MediaForEurope (MFE), two of the sources said.

"We are almost there," added one, speaking on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential and ongoing. Lawyers for the two sides were engaged in negotiations late on Thursday, with one source saying talks could stretch well into the night.

"The agreement is not quite there yet, the sides will be negotiating flat out. There is cautious optimism, but I underline cautious," one of the sources said. Vivendi's stake would be valued at a nominal 2.77 euros ($3.05) per share but would be bumped up to about 3 euros after interest payments and a special dividend Mediaset has already said it would pay to MFE shareholders, the sources said.

Mediaset has called a board meeting for Friday to discuss a possible deal with Vivendi, another source said. A Milan judge last week gave the companies until Nov. 29 to settle their disagreements over MFE after attempts to reach an accord failed.

Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri, asked late on Thursday whether a deal was in sight, told Reuters: "Let's hope so. Let's see." STAND-OFF

Milan-based Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, wants to use MFE to build alliances with other broadcasters in Europe, including Germany's ProSiebenSat.1. It views this as crucial to its ability to compete with streaming services such as Netflix and the likes of web giant Google.

Vivendi opposes the 4 billion euro ($4.4 billion) deal, saying Mediaset's governance plans for MFE would be detrimental to minority shareholders. One of the sticking points was disagreement over a five-year standstill clause Mediaset wants to impose to prevent Vivendi from buying back MFE shares, one source said.

Vivendi, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, is expected to hang on to the remaining stake of almost 10%, at least for now, in case opportunities came along, bankers said. However, another source close to the matter said the French group, which has also been looking to create a southern European media powerhouse, could eventually sell all of its stake.

Mediaset shares closed 0.9% higher at 2.7890 euros. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Conservatives complain to UK regulator over Channel 4 climate debate

Britains Conservative Party made a formal complaint to regulators on Thursday after broadcaster Channel 4 said it would not accept any Conservative other than Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a guest in a prime-time debate on the environment...

Production resumes at strife-hit Libya oilfield

Libyas National Oil Company said Thursday production had resumed at a key field in the southwest a day after it was interrupted by fighting there. Following the cessation of military activity at the Al-Feel oilfield, production has resumed,...

Sport-Cricketer Stokes and sprinter Asher-Smith win SJA awards

Englands World Cup cricket hero Ben Stokes and world champion sprinter Dina Asher-Smith were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year at the Sports Journalists Association SJA British Sports Awards on Thursday. Asher-Smith took the top w...

Punjab to invite players to set up life sciences park

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has decided to invite global key players for developing a life sciences park at Mohali for which the department of science, technology, and the environment has kick-started the process. A state-of-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019