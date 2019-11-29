International Development News
Development News Edition

K-pop star jailed for six years for gang rape, spycam crimes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 15:47 IST
K-pop star jailed for six years for gang rape, spycam crimes

Seoul, Nov 29 (AFP) South Korean singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young was convicted Friday of gang rape and distributing videos of the assaults and other sexual encounters, and was jailed for six years in a scandal that has rocked K-pop. Jung and Choi Jong-hoon, a former member of boy band FT Island, were found guilty of gang-raping two different victims on two occasions in 2016.

Separately, 30-year-old Jung was also convicted of filming himself having sex with other women without their knowledge and sharing the footage without their consent. It is the highest-profile example of an epidemic of spycam crimes in South Korea, which have prompted widespread anger and seen women demonstrating in Seoul, chanting: "My life is not your porn".

Jung distributed his videos in mobile chatrooms with recipients including fellow K-pop star Seungri of BIGBANG, who has been accused of illegal gambling in connection with a sex and drugs scandal. Jung was jailed for six years and Choi, 29, for five, the Seoul Central District Court said.

"Jung and Choi took part in gang rape of victims who were intoxicated and unable to resist," Yonhap news agency cited the verdict as saying, rejecting the defendants' claim the sex was consensual. "It is hard to fathom the extent of suffering the victims must have gone through."

The two singers had been hugely popular but had perceived the victims only as "sexual objects" to be exploited, it went on, adding: "They should assume social responsibility in proportion to their fame and wealth." Both men wept when the sentences were announced.

But while the minimum sentence for rape in South Korea is three years most online commentators said the penalties were too lenient. "The victims have to live in agony for the next 60 years, not just six," one poster wrote on the country's largest portal site Naver.

Another added: "I hear they burst into tears at sentencing. The victims will live in tears for the rest of their lives." Jung rose to fame in 2014 when he came third in the audition show "Super Star K" and had a number of solo hits before the video scandal broke in March, when he announced his retirement.

At the time the rape accusations had yet to emerge, but he said he had "committed crimes that cannot be forgiven". "I apologise to the women victims who are suffering because of me," and his fans, he said, adding he would "spend the rest of my life reflecting on my wrongdoings".

There was no immediate statement from his lawyers or his record company Friday. Known as "molka" , South Korean spycam videos are largely made by men secretly filming women in schools, toilets and elsewhere, although the term can also be applied to clandestinely-shot footage of consensual sex.

Friday's verdict came just days after the death of Goo Hara, a former member of girl group Kara, in an apparent suicide after she was blackmailed over "revenge porn" -- private sex videos made with or without consent but shared without permission by disgruntled former partners or malicious acquaintances. Goo's ex-boyfriend last year threatened to "end her entertainment career" by leaking the footage after they split up last year, and a CCTV clip showed her kneeling before him apparently begging him not to. He was later convicted of blackmail.

In the conservative South, women who appear in such videos often feel deep shame despite being the victims and face the threat of ostracism and social isolation. Around 5,500 people were arrested for molka offences last year, 97 percent of them men, according to police data. (AFP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Farah back on track for 10,000m target at Tokyo Games

Olympic champion Mo Farah is returning to the track to chase more gold in the 10,000m at next years Tokyo Games, the Briton announced on his YouTube channel on Friday.The 36-year-old, a four-times Olympic champion and six times world champi...

Motor racing-Bottas sets the pace in Abu Dhabi as Vettel crashes

Valtteri Bottas lapped fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Friday while Ferraris Sebastian Vettel spun and hit the barriers to end the session.The Finn lapped the Yas Marina track...

Johnson pitches 'buy British' and new state aid rules after Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday pledged to use Brexit to introduce new state aid rules, change state purchasing policies and reform farming so that pubic bodies aim to buy British goods.We will back British farmers by making ...

Ram temple will bring peace, foster brotherhood: Ravi Shankar

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who was part of the apex court-appointed mediation panel in the Ayodhya dispute case, on Friday expressed confidence that the proposed Ram temple will bring peace in the country and establish brotherho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019