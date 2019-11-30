International Development News
Development News Edition

WATCH VIDEO: Ranu Mondal New Malayalam Song Goes Viral

WATCH VIDEO: Ranu Mondal New Malayalam Song Goes Viral
Image Credit: Instagram(@ranumondal.official)

Social media singing sensation Ranu Mondal is back with her new Malayalam song which is going viral over the Internet. After Ranu's video goes viral over TikTok, Singer and director Himesh Reshammiya gave her a chance to sing his film and became a hit.

She was also seen singing Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam on a Malayalam reality show as well as a beautiful Malayalam Song. Her video at the show is going viral over social media and people are praising her for this talent.

Earlier this month, the singing sensation appeared to offend a section of the Internet by brushing off a fan who tapped her shoulder, presumably to ask for a selfie.

Ranu Modal recently was mocked over her heavy makeup at an event in Kanpur, Later the beauty parlor said the photo was fake.

View this post on Instagram

#welcome @ranumondal.offical #asianet #asianetnews #love #support #india#comedystars

A post shared by Ranu Mondal⏺️ (@ranumondal.offical) on

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot hits out at BJP over falling GDP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned whether the fall of GDP was not an indication of economic recession. Indias GDP growth rate for 2nd quarter of present financial year has fallen to 4.5 per cent, which is the lowe...

I was devastated: Nicole Scherzinger on being denied audition for 'Cats' movie

Singer Nicole Scherzinger says she felt devastated after a casting director refused to take her audition for the big screen adaptation of Cats. The 41-year-old is no stranger to Andrew Lloyd Webbers beloved musical of the same name. She was...

Amit Shah holds meet with NE CMs, political leaders, civil society on CAB

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held discussions with leaders of political parties, students bodies and civil society groups of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on the contours of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB, sourc...

Spurs end Clippers' winning streak at seven

LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White poured in 17 points apiece and six San Antonio players scored in double figures as the Spurs shocked the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 107-97 on Friday. The Spurs, who had lost 10 of their previous 11 gam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019