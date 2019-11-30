WATCH VIDEO: Ranu Mondal New Malayalam Song Goes Viral

Social media singing sensation Ranu Mondal is back with her new Malayalam song which is going viral over the Internet. After Ranu's video goes viral over TikTok, Singer and director Himesh Reshammiya gave her a chance to sing his film and became a hit.

She was also seen singing Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam on a Malayalam reality show as well as a beautiful Malayalam Song. Her video at the show is going viral over social media and people are praising her for this talent.

Earlier this month, the singing sensation appeared to offend a section of the Internet by brushing off a fan who tapped her shoulder, presumably to ask for a selfie.

Ranu Modal recently was mocked over her heavy makeup at an event in Kanpur, Later the beauty parlor said the photo was fake.