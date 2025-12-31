Left Menu

Guarding Narayana Guru's Legacy: A Call to Preserve Philosophical Unity

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warns against efforts to distort Sree Narayana Guru's teachings during the Sivagiri Pilgrimage. He emphasizes vigilance against reducing Guru's ideals to religious confines. Vijayan calls for integrating the Guru's philosophy with progressive movements to uphold democracy, secularism, and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:22 IST
Guarding Narayana Guru's Legacy: A Call to Preserve Philosophical Unity
Sree Narayana Guru
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday cautioned against efforts to distort Sree Narayana Guru's philosophical teachings. Speaking during the inauguration of the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage, Vijayan urged vigilance against attempts to confine Guru within religious or community boundaries.

Highlighting concerns over ideological distortions, Vijayan underlined that Sree Narayana Guru's teachings advocate for humanism, unity, and friendship, beyond caste and religious limitations. Describing Guru as a spiritual luminary, he noted the profound impact of Guru's vision on modern Kerala.

Vijayan emphasized the need to align Guru's teachings with progressive ideals to protect democratic and secular values. He warned against the fragmentation of society along caste and religious lines and called for collective efforts to resist identity-based divisions, ensuring social justice and constitutional values are upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

 India
2
Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

 India
3

Digital Lending Surge: India's 2025 Financial Revolution

 Global
4
India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025