Guarding Narayana Guru's Legacy: A Call to Preserve Philosophical Unity
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warns against efforts to distort Sree Narayana Guru's teachings during the Sivagiri Pilgrimage. He emphasizes vigilance against reducing Guru's ideals to religious confines. Vijayan calls for integrating the Guru's philosophy with progressive movements to uphold democracy, secularism, and social justice.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday cautioned against efforts to distort Sree Narayana Guru's philosophical teachings. Speaking during the inauguration of the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage, Vijayan urged vigilance against attempts to confine Guru within religious or community boundaries.
Highlighting concerns over ideological distortions, Vijayan underlined that Sree Narayana Guru's teachings advocate for humanism, unity, and friendship, beyond caste and religious limitations. Describing Guru as a spiritual luminary, he noted the profound impact of Guru's vision on modern Kerala.
Vijayan emphasized the need to align Guru's teachings with progressive ideals to protect democratic and secular values. He warned against the fragmentation of society along caste and religious lines and called for collective efforts to resist identity-based divisions, ensuring social justice and constitutional values are upheld.
