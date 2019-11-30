Rohit Shetty reunites again with Ajay Devgn for 'Golmaal' series

Actor-director duo, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, is collaborating for the fifth time for their comedy franchise 'Golmaal', titled as 'Golmaal FIVE'. The film is being produced by Rohit's production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment, reported film critic Taran Adarsh.

"BIGGG NEWS...Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn to collaborate for the fifth instalment of #Golmaal franchise #GolmaalFive.. Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Entertainment.#GolmaalFive will be directed by Rohit Shetty", he tweeted. The director who is currently busy producing Akshay Kumar- starrer 'Sooryavanshi' has still not revealed other star cast and the release date of the upcoming flick.

The fourth franchise 'Golmaal Again' which released in 2017 was a hit on the Indian box-office at the fun-filled movie crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. The film became the second highest-grossing film of 2017 after 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' beating even Varun Dhawan's 'Judwaa 2'.

The Rohit Shetty-directed horror comedy film was released 3,500 screens in India and 732 screens in the international markets. The movie has been successful in international markets too, as the movie grossed over Rs 46 crores at the global box-office.

Despite facing competition from Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer 'Secret Superstar', the film managed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The story revolves around the gang of five - Gopal (Ajay), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), Laxman (Shreyas Talpade) and Laxman (Kunal Kemmu) - orphans who have been raised in Seth Jamnadas' orphanage in Ooty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)