International Development News
Development News Edition

Rohit Shetty reunites again with Ajay Devgn for 'Golmaal' series

Actor-director duo, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, is collaborating for the fifth time for their comedy franchise 'Golmaal', titled as 'Golmaal FIVE'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 13:01 IST
Rohit Shetty reunites again with Ajay Devgn for 'Golmaal' series
Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn (Image Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor-director duo, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, is collaborating for the fifth time for their comedy franchise 'Golmaal', titled as 'Golmaal FIVE'. The film is being produced by Rohit's production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment, reported film critic Taran Adarsh.

"BIGGG NEWS...Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn to collaborate for the fifth instalment of #Golmaal franchise #GolmaalFive.. Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Entertainment.#GolmaalFive will be directed by Rohit Shetty", he tweeted. The director who is currently busy producing Akshay Kumar- starrer 'Sooryavanshi' has still not revealed other star cast and the release date of the upcoming flick.

The fourth franchise 'Golmaal Again' which released in 2017 was a hit on the Indian box-office at the fun-filled movie crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. The film became the second highest-grossing film of 2017 after 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' beating even Varun Dhawan's 'Judwaa 2'.

The Rohit Shetty-directed horror comedy film was released 3,500 screens in India and 732 screens in the international markets. The movie has been successful in international markets too, as the movie grossed over Rs 46 crores at the global box-office.

Despite facing competition from Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer 'Secret Superstar', the film managed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The story revolves around the gang of five - Gopal (Ajay), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), Laxman (Shreyas Talpade) and Laxman (Kunal Kemmu) - orphans who have been raised in Seth Jamnadas' orphanage in Ooty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyundai set to export Venue to Latin America, Africa

Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said it is gearing up to export its compact SUV Venue to various markets including Africa and Latin America. The left-hand drive LHD version of Venue is under development and is planned to be exported to the ...

UPDATE 2-London Bridge attacker had been convicted of terrorism offences but released last year

The 28-year-old British man who killed two people in a stabbing spree on London Bridge before police shot him dead had previously been convicted of terrorism offences and was released from prison last year.Sporting a fake suicide vest and w...

Jharkhand elections: 46.83 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm

The voter turnout in thirteen Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand stood at 46.83 per cent till 1 pm on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India. The first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections is underway. The elections will...

New electro-optical device may lead to faster processors: Study

Researchers have created a novel device which bridges the fields of optical and electronic computing, an advance that may lead to faster and more energy efficient memories and processors. The researchers, including those from the University...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019