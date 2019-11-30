International Development News
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader's latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern. Bolsonaro appeared to be commenting on social media postings claiming that the environmental organization the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) had paid for images taken by volunteer firefighters that it then supposedly used to solicit donations, including a $500,000 contribution from DiCaprio. Disney's 'Frozen 2' thrills Sámi people in northern Europe

The sequel to Walt Disney Co's 2013 hit animated musical "Frozen" is generating excitement among indigenous Sámi people in northern Europe, whose culture the movie has taken inspiration from. "Frozen 2" debuted in U.S. cinemas on Nov. 22 and is progressively rolling out worldwide. On its debut weekend, it grossed $350 million, making it "the biggest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation (not including Pixar)", according to Hollywood trade publication Variety. The movie opens in Norway on Christmas Day. K-pop singer sentenced to six years in jail for rape, sharing secret sex videos

A South Korean court sentenced a K-pop musician to six years in prison on Friday for raping a woman and distributing a video capturing the act in a case that drew attention to the darker side of the country's lucrative entertainment industry. Jung Joon-young, 30, was arrested in March. Choi Jong-hoon, 30, a former member of South Korean boy band FT Island, was also sentenced to five years in prison for the rape of the woman. Cyber bullying, star suicides: The dark side of South Korea's K-pop world

The apparent suicide of a second K-pop artist in a month has cast renewed focus in South Korea on vicious personal attacks and cyber bullying of vulnerable young stars, and how it mostly goes unpunished. The police consider cyber violence a serious crime and have an active program educating the public how not to fall prey to online attacks, or to become the perpetrator. Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour 10 years after split

The Pussycat Dolls are reforming for a reunion tour kicking off in Dublin next year, the American girl band said on Thursday. A decade after they split, the group - originally formed as a burlesque dance troupe and known for songs like "Don't Cha" and "When I Grow Up" - will hit the stage from April in Dublin before putting on shows around Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

