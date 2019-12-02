International Development News
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader's latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern. Bolsonaro appeared to be commenting on social media postings claiming that the environmental organization the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) had paid for images taken by volunteer firefighters that it then supposedly used to solicit donations, including a $500,000 contribution from DiCaprio. A year in showbiz: court drama, box office records and a young billionaire

From the world's youngest self-made billionaire to celebrities in court, the world of entertainment produced a wide array of headlines this year. Below are some of the biggest showbiz stories of 2019. * The year began with rap making history at the Grammys as Childish Gambino's "This is America" became the first hip hop track to win the ceremony's top record and song of the year accolade. At the Oscars, "Green Book" took best film while Briton Olivia Colman beat presumed favorite Glenn Close for the best actress honor.

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-England in strong position as NZ reach 96-2 in second test

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and senior batsman Ross Taylor loom as the key wickets England need to capture to win the second test as the hosts finished the fourth day on 96-2 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Monday.Williamson was on 37...

SC to hear on Dec 5 DMK's plea against EC decision to hold TN rural polls sans legal formalities

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Thursday a fresh plea of the DMK seeking a direction to the Election Commission to complete formalities such as delimitation of constituencies and reservation aspects before going ahead with the...

Texans end run of futility against Patriots

Deshaun Watson passed for three touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown as the host Houston Texans defeated the New England Patriots 28-22 on Sunday. The Texans 8-4 maintained their one-game lead in the AFC South with their first victory...

King, Queen of Sweden arrive in Delhi on five-day India visit, meet EAM Jaishankar

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived here on Monday on a five-day India visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the King and Queen after their arrival and held discuss...
