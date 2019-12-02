Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader's latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern. Bolsonaro appeared to be commenting on social media postings claiming that the environmental organization the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) had paid for images taken by volunteer firefighters that it then supposedly used to solicit donations, including a $500,000 contribution from DiCaprio. Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Sets Thanksgiving Record, 'Knives Out' Scores

Disney's "Frozen 2" stuffed the box office competition during Thanksgiving, generating $85.2 million over the weekend and a record-setting $123.7 million over the five-day holiday frame. The animated adventure soared past the previous Thanksgiving benchmark held by 2013's "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and its $109 million bounty between the Wednesday and Sunday holiday frame. Like, "Frozen 2," the "Hunger Games" sequel opened a week ahead of Thanksgiving. A year in showbiz: court drama, box office records and a young billionaire

From the world's youngest self-made billionaire to celebrities in court, the world of entertainment produced a wide array of headlines this year. Below are some of the biggest showbiz stories of 2019. * The year began with rap making history at the Grammys as Childish Gambino's "This is America" became the first hip hop track to win the ceremony's top record and song of the year accolade. At the Oscars, "Green Book" took best film while Briton Olivia Colman beat presumed favorite Glenn Close for the best actress honor.

