'Frozen 2' weekend report: Disney sequel grabs lead spot with USD 124 million

Disney's animated film 'Frozen 2' has taken the lead spot at the box office for the second weekend in a row and minted USD 124 million over the weekend.

  Washington DC
  Updated: 02-12-2019 11:30 IST
  Created: 02-12-2019 11:30 IST
Logo of Disney . Image Credit: ANI

Disney's animated film 'Frozen 2' has taken the lead spot at the box office for the second weekend in a row and minted USD 124 million over the weekend. The animated sequel to 2013 original 'Frozen' not only earned the winning spot for the holiday weekend, but it also broke the record for the biggest Thanksgiving weekend gross of all time, according to Comscore, cited Entertainment Weekly.

Another film 'Knives Out' could not match up to the level of 'Frozen 2', but the film took second place with USD 42 million during their first weekend in theatres. Returning titles 'Ford v Ferrari' raked in USD 19 million and 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' earned USD 17.3 million grabbing the third and fourth spots, respectively. 'Knives Out' was very well received by critics and boasts of an all-star cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas, Lakeith Stanfield, and Katherine Langford. The murder mystery follows the investigation into the death of a crime novelist shortly after his 85th birthday. (ANI)

