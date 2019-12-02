International Development News
Development News Edition

You bring me joy, grace, balance: Priyanka's sweet anniversary message for Nick

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 12:02 IST
You bring me joy, grace, balance: Priyanka's sweet anniversary message for Nick

Priyanka Chorpa and singer Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows on this day a year ago, and the Bollywood star celebrated their first anniversary by penning a special message for the American singer and crediting him for bringing joy, passion and excitement in her life. Last year, Priyanka and Nick had a Catholic wedding on December 1, and tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 2 in India.

"My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me... Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas. "And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed," she posted on Instagram along side a series of pictures from their wedding.

Nick, also took to social media to celebrate their one-year anniversary. "One year ago today we said forever.... Well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary," he captioned a photo from their catholic wedding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Aluminium futures up on fresh bets

Aluminium prices on Monday edged up 35 paise to Rs 133.90 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend at the spot market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December contrac...

China says detained Australian Yang in good condition, not tortured

Chinas foreign ministry said on Monday that a Chinese-born Australian writer detained by Beijing for almost a year is in good condition and has not been tortured, rejecting criticism by the Australian government about his treatment.Chinese ...

Govt ready for discussion on crime against women and to

Govt ready for discussion on crime against women and toexplore strongest provisions in laws Defence Minister RajnathSingh in LS on Hyderabad rape case....

After FB post, Pankaja removes 'BJP' from Twitter bio

BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who created a flutter with her social media post on her future journey in view of changed political scenario in Maharashtra, has now removed her partys name from her Twitter bio. Also, in her three recent tweets p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019