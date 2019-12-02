Boruto Chapter 41 release date, Fight against Boro will continue

The ardent followers of Boruto Chapter 41 can expect a good amount of action this time. Boruto Chapter 40 recently emerged with a plenty of interesting things. Fans are excited to see another member of Kara and Boro making debut.

Here're what we can see in Boruto Chapter 41. The fight against Boro is likely to continue. Team 7 and Kawaki's attacks will be plotted under Sarada's leadership as Mitsuki is expected to showcase his Sage Mode.

In the upcoming Boruto Chapter 41, fans are expected to see the featuring of the counterattack of Team 7 against Boro. Kawaki and Boruto's Team 7 were a tad impeding situation at their initial clash with the powerful Kara member in the recent installment, but spoilers suggest more about in their favour.

Undoubtedly, Boruto Chapter 40 was beautiful, but it was mostly a set-up character for what is to come in Chapter 41. Thus, we can surely say that the imminent chapter is going to be much better and beautiful. According to Otakukart, it is hard to imagine that four children will take Boro down, so either he escapes or we see backup emerging somehow.

Fans are excited to see what kind of strategies the team is going to adopt against Boro who was seen almost invincible in their previous attacks.

Boruto Chapter 41 is expected to be out on December 20 this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on it.