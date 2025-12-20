Congress Slams BJP Over MGNREGA Overhaul

In the wake of the VB-G RAM G Bill's passage through Parliament, Congress has launched a scathing attack on the central government, accusing it of dismantling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The party argues that the new legislation imposes greater financial burden on states by introducing a 60:40 cost-sharing formula for 125 days of guaranteed work.

Congress has announced plans for a nationwide protest against the bill, with a Working Committee meeting scheduled for December 27 to outline their strategy. Party leader Sonia Gandhi criticized the government's handling of the legislation, accusing it of bulldozing MGNREGA, a vital support for rural populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other side, BJP leaders defended the bill, emphasizing its intent to empower rural economies and addressing Congress's objections to the inclusion of Lord Ram's name. The bill guarantees 125 days of employment per rural household, with a new funding formula placing more responsibility on state governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)