Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to get best ensemble cast award at Capri Film Festival

Quentin Tarantino's last movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' which has a huge star cast comprising Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie is set to be honoured with the best ensemble cast award at the 24th edition of Capri, Hollywood -- The International Film Festival.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 12:55 IST
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to get best ensemble cast award at Capri Film Festival
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Quentin Tarantino's last movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' which has a huge star cast comprising Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie is set to be honoured with the best ensemble cast award at the 24th edition of Capri, Hollywood -- The International Film Festival. Scheduled to take place from December 27 to January 2, the international festival will also award Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' for the best-adapted screenplay by Steven Zaillian, reported Variety. Also, Marco Bellocchio's 'The Traitor' has been named in the best international feature film of the year category.

Tony Renis, the honorary president while commenting on the film's cast said, "DiCaprio, Pitt and Robbie are the leading members of an outstanding cast that also includes Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Lorenza Izzo and Al Pacino." "Combined, these amazing performers populate the captivating scenario of 1969 Los Angeles, arousing the enthusiasm of audiences from all around the world," Renis added.

The film which opened in theatres in July this year was produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman and had grossed USD 368 million worldwide, according to figures reported in October. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

PG&E failed to inspect transmission lines that caused deadly 2018 wilfdfire -state probe

Bankrupt California power producer PGE Corp did not properly inspect and replace transmission lines before a faulty wire sparked a wildfire that killed more than 80 people in 2018, a probe by a state regulator has concluded.The Caribou-Pale...

Xiaomi rolls out first OTA update for Mi Watch; adds supports for iOS

Chinese smartphone and wearables maker Xiaomi released today the first over-the-air OTA update for the recently-launched Mi Watch, its first smartwatch powered by Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. The latest OTA update brings new features and f...

Navy's long-term plan is to have three aircraft carriers: Navy chief

The Navys long-term plan is to have three aircraft carriers, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Tuesday, and added that the first indigenous aircraft carrier will be fully operational by 2022. Admiral Singh, speaking at an annual pre...

Tesla CEO Musk facing defamation trial for 'pedo guy' tweet

Elon Musk is going on trial Tuesday for his troublesome tweets in a defamation case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly branded a pedophile. The Tesla CEO will be called to testify early in the case in Los Angeles f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019