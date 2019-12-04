Cardi B defends husband Offset after his Instagram account gets hacked

Singer Cardi B defended husband Offset whose Instagram account was hacked on Tuesday and flirtatious messages were sent out from it to others, including American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Jade. In a video posted earlier today Cardi sat beside her 27-year-old husband and confirmed to her followers that his Instagram account had been hacked before standing up for the rapper.

"Babe, I know you have done some dumbs--, everybody knows he's done some dumb--, but c'mon, n--s ain't dumb, n--s ain't crazy," she said, referencing previous rumours of Offset's infidelity. "We've been so good, we had a sweet weekend, life has been good," Cardi went on. "That's why I ain't getting no rowdy. Simple as that. Okay, love you guys."

Cardi captioned the video: "We look crazy ...don't mind us y'all we both sick and just woke up ...anyways we not going to entertain bulls--." She also made it clear that she did not believe the cheating accusations and that they were likely a result of the hacker gaining access to Offset's account by posting two additional videos, reported People magazine.

In one, Cardi recorded herself as Offset and a friend of theirs attempted to log on to his account and report the issue to Instagram. (ANI)

