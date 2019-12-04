Left Menu
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' to release in China on December 13 "

Akshay Kumar's hit sports drama "Gold" is set to release in China on December 13. The team of the movie including Akshay, Vineet Kumar, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani announced the China release date on social media.

"GOLD releasing in China on 13th December 2019," the post shared on their respective Twitter accounts read. Directed by Reema Kagti, "Gold" released in India last year on August 15.

The film is based on true events about India winning its first Olympic gold medal in hockey as a free nation in 1948. The movie, produced by Farhan and Ritesh's Excel Entertainment, also features Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, and Kunal Kapoor.

